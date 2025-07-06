Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Firing Thibodeau

New York, NY — The New York Knicks have finalized a deal to hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, following the firing of Tom Thibodeau after the 2024 season. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with sources confirming the news to ESPN.

Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, has a mixed coaching history, marked by previous successes and challenges. He was instrumental in the Sacramento Kings‘ recent return to the playoffs after a 16-year drought and led the team to its first postseason appearance in 2023. However, he was dismissed during the 2024 season after a 13-18 start.

The decision to hire Brown comes after a thorough search by Knicks president Leon Rose, who considered several other candidates, including former coach Taylor Jenkins and associate coach James Borrego. Brown was the only candidate to have a second interview with the team prior to being offered the position.

During his coaching tenure, Brown has been recognized for his ability to work with star players, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. He won his first NBA Coach of the Year award in 2009 while coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers and received his second in 2023 with the Kings.

The Knicks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last season for the first time in 25 years, are hoping that Brown will bring a new energy and direction to the franchise. The team has not won an NBA championship since 1973.

With Brown’s hiring, the Knicks are no longer pursuing South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley for the head coaching position, which would have made her the first female head coach in NBA history. Staley has been a successful coach at South Carolina, leading the program to three national championships and maintaining a win percentage exceeding 75%.

The Knicks are expected to announce further details regarding their upcoming season soon.