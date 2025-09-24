Knicks Kick Off Season Amid Changes After Thibodeau Firing

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — The New York Knicks officially began the 2025-26 season with media day on Tuesday, reflecting on the recent departure of former head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau, who led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years last season, was let go earlier this summer. Players expressed their sadness about the change.

“It’s sad to see a man I’ve known for a long time part ways with this organization,” Jalen Brunson said. He praised Thibodeau’s contributions to his career and the organization. The coach had a 226-174 record in five seasons, leading the team to the playoffs four times.

Teammate Josh Hart echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I always got love for Thibs and hope he’s doing well right now.” He acknowledged how Thibodeau’s coaching had a significant impact on his success.

The team is now looking ahead under new head coach Mike Brown, who was hired in July. Brown expressed excitement about the team’s potential but noted that a starting lineup has not been determined. “It will materialize throughout camp,” he said. “I think it’s too early to go in and say, ‘This is what is going to happen.’”

Last season, the Knicks’ core starting five played more minutes together than any other group in the NBA, but struggled with performance in the playoffs. Last-minute adjustments included switching Hart out of the starting five during the postseason. This season could see further adjustments as players find their rhythm under Brown.

Despite a setback, including rumors of injury treatments, Karl-Anthony Towns assured fans he did not undergo knee or finger surgeries. Brunson reported no lingering effects from an ankle injury that had limited him last season.

Bridges discussed the significance of his recent four-year, $150 million contract extension, which he took at a lower amount than the maximum to help the Knicks maintain salary cap flexibility. “I want to win bad,” he stated, emphasizing his commitment to team success over individual financial gain.

Bridges admitted that while he appreciated the fans’ passion, his focus remains on improving and contributing to the team’s overall goals. “I love it here,” he said at the media day.

As the Knicks gear up for the season, the focus will be on building chemistry and executing seamlessly under new leadership, with hopes of becoming a competitive force in the Eastern Conference once again.