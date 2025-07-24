Knicks Seek Pablo Prigioni for Coaching Role with Mike Brown

New York, NY — The New York Knicks have received permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni for a position on newly appointed head coach Mike Brown’s staff.

The news first emerged from SNY and was confirmed by The Post through a league source. Prigioni, a former point guard, is recognized in NBA circles for his coaching skills. At 48, he has spent the last six seasons as the Timberwolves’ offensive coordinator, where he developed game strategies focused on spacing and three-point shooting.

During his tenure, Prigioni built a strong rapport with All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who was traded to the Knicks last October. The Argentine is no stranger to New York, having played at Madison Square Garden from 2012 to 2015. He made history as the oldest rookie in NBA history when he debuted with the Knicks at the age of 35.

In his previous coaching role, Prigioni helped the Nets end a playoff drought during the 2018-19 season. However, with the Knicks now reaching out to him, fans are speculating about his potential return.

Following the abrupt firing of Tom Thibodeau, who led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals, the team has faced challenges in their coaching search. They were denied interviews with several top candidates, including Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Minnesota’s Chris Finch — Prigioni’s current boss. This latest hiring approach might be a strategic move as Brown is also in talks with former Pelicans assistant James Borrego, though New Orleans reportedly aims to retain him.

Brown has expressed his desire to build his own coaching staff, possibly retaining some members from Thibodeau’s team. Prigioni’s knowledge of offensive schemes and the Knicks’ recent connection with Timberwolves staff members may indicate a promising fit.

In four seasons under Finch, the Timberwolves have seen improvements in their offensive ratings and have made the playoffs after a lengthy postseason absence. If Prigioni accepts the Knicks’ offer, his experience and prior relationship with the franchise could prove beneficial in enhancing player development and team performance.

The growing anticipation around Prigioni’s return is evident on social media, as fans express excitement about the prospect of bringing back a beloved former player who has fared well in coaching.