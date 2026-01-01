Sports
Knicks Stage Epic Comeback to Beat Cavaliers 126-124 on Christmas
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks came back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 on Christmas Day, marking their third consecutive win on this holiday.
Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 25 off the bench. Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson contributed significantly to the comeback effort with key plays in the closing moments.
As the Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter with an 103-86 lead, the Knicks mounted an impressive comeback. Brunson hit a crucial 3-pointer with just over a minute left, capping a 13-2 run and bringing the score to 111-110.
Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers scored 34 points in the losing effort and Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Evan Mobley, who had been sidelined with a calf injury, returned to contribute 14 points and nine rebounds.
The game was tightly contested throughout, with early high-scoring moments for the Cavaliers, including an 18-3 run that allowed them to build a significant lead. Despite their efforts, the Cavaliers struggled to maintain control late in the game.
The Knicks now hold a 21-9 record and are sitting comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavaliers are at 17-15, currently ranked seventh. Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, with the Knicks facing the Atlanta Hawks and the Cavaliers matching up against the Houston Rockets.
Recent Posts
- Broncos Capture AFC Division Title with Week 17 Victory
- Oscar Season Roundtable: Seven Stars Reflect on Their Career Paths
- Hacks Stars Shine at Golden Globes Amid Strong Competition
- The Muppet Show Returns for 50th Anniversary Special on February 4
- Falcons Win Finale, Coach’s Future Uncertain Amid Late Surge
- Demi Moore Reflects on Career and Changes Amid Speculation
- Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Sets New TV Records in Early 2026
- Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Decision Affects College Football Landscape
- Jonnu Smith Leads Steelers with Five Receptions in Tough Loss
- Kings Seek to Break Losing Streak Against Bucks Sunday Night
- Giants Owner John Mara Battles Cancer, Inspires Players with His Dedication
- Lions Fan’s Actions Lead to Metcalf Suspension and Steelers’ Playoff Trouble
- Will Trent Returns for Anticipated Fourth Season on January 6, 2026
- Isaiah Likely Eyes Key Role Against Steelers in Week 18
- Ike Barinholtz Shares Heartfelt Message at Critics Choice Awards
- Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Shines in 2026 NFL Draft Spotlight
- North Central Cardinals Aim for Fourth National Championship Title
- Root and Brook Shine Amid Rain Delays at SCG
- Zion Williamson Leads Pelicans in Loss to Trail Blazers
- Apple TV’s ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michael J. Fox