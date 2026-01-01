Knicks Stage Epic Comeback to Beat Cavaliers 126-124 on Christmas

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks came back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 on Christmas Day, marking their third consecutive win on this holiday.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 25 off the bench. Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson contributed significantly to the comeback effort with key plays in the closing moments.

As the Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter with an 103-86 lead, the Knicks mounted an impressive comeback. Brunson hit a crucial 3-pointer with just over a minute left, capping a 13-2 run and bringing the score to 111-110.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers scored 34 points in the losing effort and Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Evan Mobley, who had been sidelined with a calf injury, returned to contribute 14 points and nine rebounds.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with early high-scoring moments for the Cavaliers, including an 18-3 run that allowed them to build a significant lead. Despite their efforts, the Cavaliers struggled to maintain control late in the game.

The Knicks now hold a 21-9 record and are sitting comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavaliers are at 17-15, currently ranked seventh. Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, with the Knicks facing the Atlanta Hawks and the Cavaliers matching up against the Houston Rockets.