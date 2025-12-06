Sports
LA Knight Faces Gunther for Chance to Face John Cena
AUSTIN, Texas — LA Knight will face Gunther tonight on SmackDown to determine who will have the honor of wrestling John Cena in his final WWE match. This highly anticipated showdown is part of the Last Time Is Now tournament.
The match will air tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA from the Moody Center. The winner will face Cena next week on Saturday Night's Main Event.
LA Knight has had a strong showing in the tournament so far. After defeating two mystery opponents and outsmarting Jey Uso, Knight has reached the finals. However, Gunther, a former World Heavyweight Champion, has been a favorite since the start, demonstrating impressive performances in earlier rounds.
Gunther’s experience and accolades position him as a formidable opponent for Cena. He previously delivered a solid retirement match for Goldberg and boasts the longest Intercontinental Championship reign. Many fans expect him to win and go on to tackle Cena in a classic bout.
But Knight’s underdog status brings an element of surprise to the match. This tournament has provided him a platform to elevate his status in WWE, and a potential victory tonight could propel him into superstardom.
In addition to this headline match, SmackDown will explore the fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames, featuring notable names like Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Drew McIntyre. As wrestling fans eagerly await tonight’s episode, the stakes couldn’t be higher for both competitors — and for John Cena’s legacy on his way out.
Will LA Knight’s journey take a monumental turn, or will Gunther fulfill expectations? Tune in tonight to find out.
