LA Knight and Gunther Clash for John Cena’s Final Match

AUSTIN, Texas — WWE will host a highly anticipated episode of SmackDown tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA, featuring a decisive match to determine who will face John Cena in his last match.

The event will culminate in the finals of ‘The Last Time is Now’ tournament, where LA Knight will square off against Gunther. Tonight’s showdown is crucial, as the victor will earn the honor of facing Cena at the Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

Gunther and Knight secured their spots in the finals after winning their respective matches against Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso. Fans are eager to see if Knight can pull off an upset against Gunther, the tournament favorite due to his impressive track record.

The stakes could not be higher for the competitors. A win against Cena would serve as a crowning achievement in either wrestler’s career. Gunther, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion, has long been viewed as a prime candidate to retire Cena, while Knight is looking to make his mark in the main event scene.

Additionally, the episode will feature other significant matches including WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill facing Alba Fyre and a one-on-one bout between Alexa Bliss and Kairi Sane.

As anticipation builds, fans are encouraged to tune in for what promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling. Will LA Knight seize the moment, or will Gunther’s dominance continue? Find out tonight on SmackDown.