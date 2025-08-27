Knight Rider Movie in Development with Cobra Kai Creators

LOS ANGELES, CA — The team behind the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is reportedly developing a movie adaptation of the 1980s classic TV show Knight Rider. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are in talks to write the screenplay and direct the project, aiming to bring the story of the iconic talking car KITT back to life on the big screen.

Originally airing from 1982 to 1986, Knight Rider featured David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a crime-fighting detective partnered with KITT, an artificially intelligent, talking Trans Am. The show, created by Glen A. Larson, became a beloved staple of ’80s television.

The new film will be produced by the trio’s production company, Counterbalance Entertainment, alongside producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch from 87North, and Gary Barber and Chris Stone from Spyglass. The project has been in development for several years but gained fresh momentum with the recent success of Cobra Kai.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg, who gained fame with the Harold & Kumar films before creating Cobra Kai, successfully revived the Karate Kid franchise by blending new talent with nostalgic characters. Their approach has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

In previous years, there were multiple attempts to reboot Knight Rider, but none came to fruition. Discussions included potential roles for actors like Chris Pratt and Danny McBride, yet these plans never moved forward. The fresh take by Cobra Kai’s creators has given fans new hope for a modern adaptation.

Universal’s development executives Matt Reilly and Tony Ducret will oversee the project, which aims to stay true to the beloved series while bringing contemporary elements to enhance the storyline. With Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald at the helm, anticipation grows for how they will reinterpret the classic series.