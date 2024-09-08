Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale

The Newcastle Knights are set to face off against the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium in a critical match to determine the final position in the top eight for the finals. This decisive clash will take place on Sunday, and the winner will secure a spot in the playoffs.

As the regular season draws to a close, both teams have everything to play for. A victory will guarantee advancement to the finals, while a draw could allow the Raiders to maintain their eighth position. The stakes could not be higher in this do-or-die encounter.

This match features a much-anticipated rivalry between Knights’ star Kalyn Ponga and Dolphins’ coach Wayne Bennett, who sought to recruit Ponga earlier in his career. Additionally, Tyson Frizell is expected to return to the field after completing concussion protocols, with Brodie Jones moving to the bench.

For the Dolphins, Felise Kaufusi will participate following a successful plea at the judiciary, allowing him to play instead of facing a significant suspension. Furthermore, Jesse Bromwich and Kodi Nikorima are also set to return from concussion protocols, bolstering the squad ahead of this pivotal match.

Match details indicate that the Knights’ lineup will include notable players like Kalyn Ponga, Tyson Gamble, and Daniel Saifiti, while the Dolphins will feature talents such as Trai Fuller, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Sean O’Sullivan. The intensity of the competition is expected to captivate fans and determine who will earn the coveted last playoff place.