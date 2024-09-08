Connect with us

Sports

Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale

Published

1 hour ago

on

Newcastle Knights Vs Dolphins Match Highlights

The Newcastle Knights are set to face off against the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium in a critical match to determine the final position in the top eight for the finals. This decisive clash will take place on Sunday, and the winner will secure a spot in the playoffs.

As the regular season draws to a close, both teams have everything to play for. A victory will guarantee advancement to the finals, while a draw could allow the Raiders to maintain their eighth position. The stakes could not be higher in this do-or-die encounter.

This match features a much-anticipated rivalry between Knights’ star Kalyn Ponga and Dolphins’ coach Wayne Bennett, who sought to recruit Ponga earlier in his career. Additionally, Tyson Frizell is expected to return to the field after completing concussion protocols, with Brodie Jones moving to the bench.

For the Dolphins, Felise Kaufusi will participate following a successful plea at the judiciary, allowing him to play instead of facing a significant suspension. Furthermore, Jesse Bromwich and Kodi Nikorima are also set to return from concussion protocols, bolstering the squad ahead of this pivotal match.

Match details indicate that the Knights’ lineup will include notable players like Kalyn Ponga, Tyson Gamble, and Daniel Saifiti, while the Dolphins will feature talents such as Trai Fuller, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Sean O’Sullivan. The intensity of the competition is expected to captivate fans and determine who will earn the coveted last playoff place.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.