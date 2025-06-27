Knowles-Carter Shines in Custom Footwear on Cowboy Tour

PARIS, France — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has dazzled fans along her “Cowboy Carter World Tour” with stunning performances and equally impressive fashion choices. The singer has collaborated with several renowned designers, who provided her with custom Western-inspired outfits and footwear.

Among the brands involved are Santoni, Christian Louboutin, Gedebe, and Amina Muaddi, all creating unique cowboy boots that complement the themes of her Grammy-winning country album. Notably, during a recent concert at Stade de France in Paris, she wore a Statue of Liberty-inspired custom gown by Balmain, paired with eye-catching gold heels.

The gold shoes featured a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp, culminating in a pyramid-shaped heel, typical of Balmain’s edgy designs. These heels were just part of a bold look that also included a fitted minidress sculpted from foam and dressed in green leather, mimicking the statue’s draped fabric.

Amina Muaddi crafted additional footwear specifically for the tour, including gold cowboy boots adorned with stars, which she wore with a gold chainmail minidress by Rabanne. She also sported a striking pair of red latex boots from Poster Girl to match her glamorous outfit.

Styling for the tour has been handled by Shiona Turini, who has ensured that Knowles-Carter’s wardrobe captures the spirit of the album while remaining fashion-forward. Other notable footwear includes fringy Christian Louboutin boots and Loewe boots with flame designs.

As Knowles-Carter continues her tour, her various shoe moments highlight not only her dedication to her craft but also her flair for high fashion. With custom shoes enhancing her performancewear, fans eagerly await what she will wear next.