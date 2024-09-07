Knox Grammar Teacher Charged with Child Grooming Offence

A senior teacher at Knox Grammar School, a prestigious private institution in Sydney, has been charged with an alleged child grooming offence. William Gulson, a 27-year-old English and drama teacher, was arrested in Wahroonga following an investigation into allegations that he groomed a child online.

Gulson was taken to Hornsby police station and charged with one count of procuring or grooming a child under 16 for unlawful sexual activity. He was refused bail and was scheduled to appear in Parramatta local court.

According to Scott James, the headmaster of Knox Grammar, immediate action was taken upon the school being informed of the allegations. He stated that the teacher was removed from the school and his employment was terminated without delay. James emphasized that the alleged incident took place outside school hours and did not involve any school facilities.

In a letter to parents, James assured that Knox Grammar maintains a child-safe environment and that they are cooperating with the police regarding the investigation. The school plans to provide ongoing communication to the community without compromising legal proceedings.

Details revealed during a court hearing indicated that Gulson had been messaging a child who claimed to be 15 years old. The prosecutor described the evidence against Gulson as strong, while his defense argued that the circumstances involved entrapment and vigilantism.

While Gulson’s defense lawyer pointed out that he had no prior criminal history, the magistrate granted strict conditional bail. This includes restrictions that ban him from social media and dating apps, and prohibit him from entering Knox Grammar.

Gulson’s professional background includes mentoring year 7 students and overseeing theatre sports at Knox Grammar. The investigation into his conduct began in September following the allegations.