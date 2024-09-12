Knull Debuts as Villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Finale

The highly anticipated film ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is set to premiere on October 25, and a new trailer reveals an exciting conclusion to the symbiote saga featuring the character Knull as the final antagonist. Introduced in Marvel Comics by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman in the late 2010s, Knull is depicted as the ancient god of darkness who created symbiotes as instruments of war against the Celestials.

Knull’s storyline, which originated in the ‘Venom’ comics, reveals how the character developed a sinister presence throughout the universe by attempting to undo the works of the Celestials with his gooey black creations. The character gained significant attention and played a central role in Marvel’s 2021 ‘King in Black‘ crossover, marking his influence across several comic titles.

The choice to feature Knull as the main villain for ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ adds a significant layer of complex storytelling. Creator Kelly Marcel aims to captivate audiences with visually striking action sequences and intense interactions between lead characters Eddie Brock and Venom. Knull’s role offers an opportunity for Sony‘s extended universe to grow beyond its established narratives and introduces a formidable opponent with a unique connection to the symbiotes.

Knull’s introduction provides a much-needed expansion of the villain pool in Sony’s Spidey-less universe with Eddie and Venom taking on one of the greatest threats from their comic book lore. The film shines a spotlight on dynamic scenarios and imaginative symbiote transformations, including elements like a venomized horse, capturing viewers’ appetites for exciting and unconventional superhero film moments.