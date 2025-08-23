Entertainment
Kobe Bryant Draft Day Film ‘With The 8th Pick’ Acquired by Warner Bros.
Los Angeles, CA – Warner Bros. has confirmed the acquisition of a spec script titled “With The 8th Pick,” focusing on the behind-the-scenes events of the 1996 NBA draft that could have changed basketball history. The screenplay, written by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen, explores the efforts of John Nash, the General Manager of the New Jersey Nets, and the team’s newly appointed head coach, John Calipari, as they pursue Kobe Bryant as their first draft pick.
The filmmakers describe the project as akin to “The Social Network” meets “Moneyball,” infused with a thriller element. It highlights the financial struggles of the Nets organization at the time and Bryant’s inclination towards a career with the Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by his sneaker deal with Adidas, which would have greater value there.
Producers Tim and Trevor White from Star Thrower Entertainment are on board, along with Ryan Stowell and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports. Chopra previously directed the acclaimed documentary, “Kobe Bryant’s Muse.” There is currently no director attached to the film.
Warner Bros. did not return a request for comment regarding the project. As the film industry continues to capitalize on sports stories, the stakes surrounding this particular casting and the narrative of the 1996 draft promise to attract significant attention.
