Ja’Kobi Gillespie Hits Career-High 32 Points Against Rutgers

Las Vegas, NV – Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored a career-high 32 points in a thrilling matchup against Rutgers during the 2025 Players Era Festival. The game took place on November 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where all 18 men’s teams competed in pre-set matchups as part of the tournament.

The Players Era Festival has expanded this year, now featuring 18 men’s teams and four women’s teams. The championship games for both men’s and women’s tournaments are set to take place on November 26 and 27, respectively. Teams finishing with a 2-0 record after the first two days secure spots in the championship and third-place games.

Gillespie’s standout performance helped his team qualify for the playoffs, showcasing his skills in front of a packed crowd. ‘I just focused on playing my game and helping my team win,’ said Gillespie post-game. ‘It feels great to contribute, especially during such an important event.’

The women’s tournament at this year’s Players Era Festival is just as exciting, featuring three teams from the 2024 Women’s Final Four. Semifinal matchups will take place on November 26, with the championship game scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, November 27.

All games during the festival are available for streaming on HBO Max. After a tough 14-2 showing by the SEC in 2024, the ACC made a strong comeback this year, holding a 9-7 score in their favor as the challenge continues.