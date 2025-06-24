Sports
Kohl Rosario May Reclassify to Join Kansas Jayhawks This Season
LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Kansas Jayhawks‘ basketball program may soon add a top recruit to its roster. Coach Bill Self and his staff are gaining momentum in their pursuit of 4-star guard Kohl Rosario, a promising player from Miami, Florida, who currently attends Moravian Prep in North Carolina.
Rosario has quickly risen in the rankings of the 2026 recruiting class, drawing attention after a standout performance in the AAU circuit. According to 247 Sports analyst Travis Branham, he recently placed a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Jayhawks, showcasing a confidence level of seven for Rosario’s commitment.
Notably, Rosario is expected to graduate in 2026, but there has been considerable discussion about him reclassifying to the 2025 class. Should he make that decision, he could potentially play for Kansas as early as this upcoming season.
Following an official visit to Lawrence last week, Self and his coaching staff left a strong impression on Rosario, which could work in their favor. The 6-foot-5 guard is recognized as one of the top 3-point scorers in his class, significantly contributing to his rising profile.
Branham’s recruitment predictions have proven accurate in the past, with an all-time success rate of 93% (229 predictions out of 246). Although Rosario has a scheduled visit to Duke on June 26, the chance of him canceling that trip if he chooses Kansas seems likely.
A commitment from Rosario would be significant for the Jayhawks, further enhancing an already talented backcourt that includes incoming freshman Darryn Peterson and several top transfers. As discussions about Rosario’s future heat up, fans eagerly await his decision.
Recent Posts
- Lynx Face Mystics in WNBA Showdown on June 24
- Sparks Look to End Losing Streak Against Sky Tonight
- Atlanta Hawks Prepare for NBA Draft with Onsi Saleh’s Leadership
- Generation X: Proudly Nostalgic Amidst Digital Culture Clash
- Clint Capela Emerges as Perfect Fit for Lakers This Offseason
- 2025 NBA Draft Looms with Top Prospects Set to Shine
- Guadeloupe Faces Guatemala in Crucial Gold Cup Match
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production