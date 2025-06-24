Kohl Rosario May Reclassify to Join Kansas Jayhawks This Season

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Kansas Jayhawks‘ basketball program may soon add a top recruit to its roster. Coach Bill Self and his staff are gaining momentum in their pursuit of 4-star guard Kohl Rosario, a promising player from Miami, Florida, who currently attends Moravian Prep in North Carolina.

Rosario has quickly risen in the rankings of the 2026 recruiting class, drawing attention after a standout performance in the AAU circuit. According to 247 Sports analyst Travis Branham, he recently placed a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Jayhawks, showcasing a confidence level of seven for Rosario’s commitment.

Notably, Rosario is expected to graduate in 2026, but there has been considerable discussion about him reclassifying to the 2025 class. Should he make that decision, he could potentially play for Kansas as early as this upcoming season.

Following an official visit to Lawrence last week, Self and his coaching staff left a strong impression on Rosario, which could work in their favor. The 6-foot-5 guard is recognized as one of the top 3-point scorers in his class, significantly contributing to his rising profile.

Branham’s recruitment predictions have proven accurate in the past, with an all-time success rate of 93% (229 predictions out of 246). Although Rosario has a scheduled visit to Duke on June 26, the chance of him canceling that trip if he chooses Kansas seems likely.

A commitment from Rosario would be significant for the Jayhawks, further enhancing an already talented backcourt that includes incoming freshman Darryn Peterson and several top transfers. As discussions about Rosario’s future heat up, fans eagerly await his decision.