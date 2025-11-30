Sports
Kohli Stars as India Sets High Target in First ODI Against South Africa
RANCHI, India — In a dazzling display of batting, Virat Kohli scored 135 runs to lead India to a formidable total of 349 runs for 8 wickets against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on November 30, 2025.
After losing the toss, India was put to bat first. The Ranchi crowd was soon treated to a flurry of boundaries from both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who contributed a brisk 57 runs. The pair forged a crucial 136-run partnership that set a solid foundation for the match.
Kohli’s century, his 52nd in ODIs, came off 120 balls and featured 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. His knock received thunderous applause from the fans, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir joined in the standing ovation. “It was an incredible innings, and the crowd’s energy helped push me forward,” Kohli said after the match.
Besides Kohli, KL Rahul chipped in with a crucial 60 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja added 32 runs to the tally. Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling helped break a stubborn middle-order partnership by dismissing Tony de Zorzi for 39 runs, while Harshit Rana silenced his critics with two wickets in his first over, sending South Africa’s top order into disarray.
Despite India’s strong start, South Africa aimed to chase the target, but they found themselves in trouble early on. Harshit Rana claimed key early wickets, including that of opener Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, both falling for ducks.
As South Africa struggled, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke fought back, forming a resilient partnership. However, Brevis’ explosive innings came to an end at 37 runs after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad attempting a big shot off Rana’s bowling.
The chase continued to be an uphill battle for South Africa, who ended the 21st over at 130 runs for 5 wickets. Arshdeep Singh also contributed with a vital wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram for just 7.
As the game unfolds, South Africa will need to regroup quickly if they hope to chase down India’s imposing total.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63