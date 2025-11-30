Kohli Stars as India Sets High Target in First ODI Against South Africa

RANCHI, India — In a dazzling display of batting, Virat Kohli scored 135 runs to lead India to a formidable total of 349 runs for 8 wickets against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on November 30, 2025.

After losing the toss, India was put to bat first. The Ranchi crowd was soon treated to a flurry of boundaries from both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who contributed a brisk 57 runs. The pair forged a crucial 136-run partnership that set a solid foundation for the match.

Kohli’s century, his 52nd in ODIs, came off 120 balls and featured 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. His knock received thunderous applause from the fans, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir joined in the standing ovation. “It was an incredible innings, and the crowd’s energy helped push me forward,” Kohli said after the match.

Besides Kohli, KL Rahul chipped in with a crucial 60 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja added 32 runs to the tally. Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling helped break a stubborn middle-order partnership by dismissing Tony de Zorzi for 39 runs, while Harshit Rana silenced his critics with two wickets in his first over, sending South Africa’s top order into disarray.

Despite India’s strong start, South Africa aimed to chase the target, but they found themselves in trouble early on. Harshit Rana claimed key early wickets, including that of opener Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, both falling for ducks.

As South Africa struggled, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke fought back, forming a resilient partnership. However, Brevis’ explosive innings came to an end at 37 runs after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad attempting a big shot off Rana’s bowling.

The chase continued to be an uphill battle for South Africa, who ended the 21st over at 130 runs for 5 wickets. Arshdeep Singh also contributed with a vital wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram for just 7.

As the game unfolds, South Africa will need to regroup quickly if they hope to chase down India’s imposing total.