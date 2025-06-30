Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hideo Kojima, the renowned game designer, has addressed the absence of more Japanese actors in his games, including the recently launched Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In an interview with IGN Japan, Kojima shared insights into the technical and linguistic challenges that have influenced his casting choices.

Death Stranding 2, released on June 26, 2025, features a star-studded Hollywood cast, including Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux. However, many fans have questioned why there are not more Japanese talents in the lineup. Kojima specifically pointed to casting Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna as a step forward.

Kojima explained that recreating Asian faces, particularly those of women and young people, has been notably difficult in computer graphics. “Their skin is so smooth and beautiful that it ends up looking too artificial,” he said. He added that this issue extends beyond just Japanese actors, affecting many Asian individuals with fine skin.

The director acknowledged that while he has tried to use Japanese actors in the past, the results have often disappointed. However, with the introduction of new technology in this installment, he expressed satisfaction with the results. “I’m really happy with how it turned out. Of course, I still want to improve even more next time,” Kojima stated.

Another complicating factor is the environment in which the games are made. “I really do want to include Japanese actors. But we record with other actors at a studio in Los Angeles, so if someone doesn’t speak native-level English, it’s kind of tricky,” he mentioned.

Kojima explained that he specifically sought actors who are fluent in both English and Japanese, leading him to Kutsuna, who was raised in Australia. In Death Stranding 2, she plays Rainy, a pivotal character already gaining popularity among fans.

Aside from Kutsuna, the game also features Italian actor Luca Marinelli, alongside returning names Reedus, Seydoux, and Troy Baker. The game’s ensemble has sparked discussions about the potential for greater diversity in future projects. As technology continues to advance, Kojima appears increasingly willing to explore opportunities for including more Japanese talent.