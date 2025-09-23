Kojima Productions Unveils Future Projects in 10th Anniversary Livestream

Tokyo, Japan – Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions hosted a landmark Beyond the Strand livestream on September 23, 2025, celebrating the studio’s 10th anniversary. The event showcased upcoming projects and provided fans with exclusive previews of development efforts, particularly in the horror genre.

Diving into the stream, Kojima joined Xbox chief Phil Spencer to reveal a new horror game, titled OD. The presentation opened dramatically, featuring eerie visuals including a mysterious red door and unsettling graphics. The footage hinted at a storyline filled with suspense, but some details remained obscured in redacted text, urging viewers to anticipate a chilling experience.

During the demonstration, viewers watched an avatar—a character portrayed by actress Sophia Lillis—explore a dark room where unsettling scenes unfolded. Lillis’s character interacts with eerie candles, igniting a chilling atmosphere when a baby’s cry echoes, further heightening the tension. As the scene progresses, she faces an unknown entity, culminating in a dramatic cliffhanger.

Kojima also revealed further details about another project, Physint, an espionage action game developed in collaboration with PlayStation. The teaser showcased a character in shadow, holding a firearm, hinting at an intense gameplay experience. The project’s cast includes Charlee Fraser and Minami Hamabe, both of whom were featured in the game’s preview.

The event also provided insights into a forthcoming animated film project titled Death Stranding: Mosquito, which is under the direction of Hiroshi Miyamoto. This unique animation will blend hand-drawn and digital techniques, offering a distinct style and visual experience.

Additionally, Kojima shared exciting news about a new collaboration with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, set to release a themed credit card by late 2026. This credit card aims to integrate gaming and real-world rewards, allowing users to earn points that can be exchanged for merchandise from Kojima Productions.

On a lighter note, the event highlighted a partnership with the sake brand Zaku, introducing a limited-edition beverage called Zaku Ludens.

Overall, the Beyond the Strand livestream marked a significant moment for Kojima Productions, offering a look at the studio’s ambitious plans and the expansion of its creative universe. As fans continue to speculate about the unveiled projects, Kojima emphasizes the importance of community connections in his brand’s evolution.

“We aim to transcend boundaries and create new experiences for players around the globe,” said Kojima during the event, inspiring excitement as they chart new paths in gaming.