Kolkata Faces Rainy Days as Monsoon Engulfs the City

Kolkata, India — Residents of Kolkata should prepare for a warm and wet week as monsoon conditions take hold. The city is expected to experience patchy rain with temperatures reaching a high of 33.2°C today and an 89% chance of rain later in the day.

According to the local weather forecast, conditions will include humidity levels around 72% and moderate winds blowing at 21.6 km/h. The morning will start with pleasant temperatures but could spike by afternoon, potentially affecting outdoor plans.

Weather experts suggest that people carry rain gear and wear breathable clothing to cope with the humid and warm conditions. With increased chances of rain this week, especially on Tuesday, residents should be cautious of potential waterlogging.

The forecast indicates that heavy showers on June 21 could result in 19.2 mm of rainfall, marking it as the wettest day of the week. Following this downpour, temperatures might drop to 30.7°C on June 25, but humidity is expected to remain high throughout the week.

As the monsoon season progresses, both North and South Bengal will experience intermittent showers. The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h during thunderstorms, affecting transportation and daily activities.

In summary, as Kolkata enters full monsoon mode, residents are urged to check weather updates frequently and plan their outdoor activities accordingly. Despite the comforting rain, the danger of flooding and road hazards should remain a priority.