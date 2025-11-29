Kolkata Passport Office Introduces Fast Track Service for Vulnerable Applicants

Kolkata, India — The Regional Passport Office has implemented new measures at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Anandapur to enhance service for senior citizens, parents with infants, and those using DigiLocker for document submissions.

The PSK recently launched an S-token (Special Token) system aimed at speeding up the application process for vulnerable groups. “A normal N-token usually involves a 45–55 minute process for document verification, photo capture, and biometrics,” explained a regional passport office official. “But for senior citizens and parents with infants, S-tokens are issued. These applications are processed on a tatkal basis.”

Additionally, applicants who use DigiLocker, the government’s secure cloud storage for documents, can use a special counter that accelerates verification. “Officials can validate DigiLocker records instantly,” the official added.

To utilize this fast-tracked service, individuals must download the DigiLocker app and retrieve necessary documents like Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or educational certificates from their account before linking it to the Passport Seva portal.

For those with immediate travel needs, the passport office permits emergency walk-in appointments. Applicants must provide a written request explaining their urgency, along with an emergency passport proforma. “A response usually arrives within 2 to 3 days, followed by a walk-in appointment slot,” the official stated.

Despite these enhancements, the timeline for passport issuance remains impacted by rigorous police verification, which can take up to a month. This scrutiny comes in the wake of a significant scandal involving the issuance of over 600 passports based on forged documents. “A police officer and two postal employees have already been apprehended,” the official confirmed.

The passport office is also conducting special enquiry camps and passport adalats to improve the process further.