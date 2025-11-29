News
Kolkata Passport Office Introduces Fast Track Service for Vulnerable Applicants
Kolkata, India — The Regional Passport Office has implemented new measures at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Anandapur to enhance service for senior citizens, parents with infants, and those using DigiLocker for document submissions.
The PSK recently launched an S-token (Special Token) system aimed at speeding up the application process for vulnerable groups. “A normal N-token usually involves a 45–55 minute process for document verification, photo capture, and biometrics,” explained a regional passport office official. “But for senior citizens and parents with infants, S-tokens are issued. These applications are processed on a tatkal basis.”
Additionally, applicants who use DigiLocker, the government’s secure cloud storage for documents, can use a special counter that accelerates verification. “Officials can validate DigiLocker records instantly,” the official added.
To utilize this fast-tracked service, individuals must download the DigiLocker app and retrieve necessary documents like Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or educational certificates from their account before linking it to the Passport Seva portal.
For those with immediate travel needs, the passport office permits emergency walk-in appointments. Applicants must provide a written request explaining their urgency, along with an emergency passport proforma. “A response usually arrives within 2 to 3 days, followed by a walk-in appointment slot,” the official stated.
Despite these enhancements, the timeline for passport issuance remains impacted by rigorous police verification, which can take up to a month. This scrutiny comes in the wake of a significant scandal involving the issuance of over 600 passports based on forged documents. “A police officer and two postal employees have already been apprehended,” the official confirmed.
The passport office is also conducting special enquiry camps and passport adalats to improve the process further.
Recent Posts
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors