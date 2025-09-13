Konyaspor Hosts Alanyaspor in Turkish Super Lig Showdown

KONYA, Turkey — Konyaspor aims to maintain its unbeaten start in the Turkish Super Lig when it faces Alanyaspor at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Saturday. The match is part of the early fixtures of the 2025-26 season.

Konyaspor currently sits fourth in the table with seven points, showcasing a potent attacking style and a solid defense. They have scored eight goals in three matches and conceded only two. Konyaspor opened their season with a commanding 4-1 win against Eyupspor and followed up with a 3-0 victory over Gaziantep, showing resilience with a 1-1 draw at Goztepe in their first away encounter.

Manager Ilhan Ucar has successfully built a squad that excels at utilizing wing play and clinical finishing. After finishing 11th last season, early signs suggest Konyaspor has the potential for a top-half performance this year.

In contrast, Alanyaspor finds itself lower down the standings with just four points from three matches. They began their season with a scoreless draw against Caykur Rizespor but faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against Eyupspor. However, Alanyaspor secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Besiktas before the international break.

Historically, Alanyaspor has had success against Konyaspor, winning three of their last four meetings. The team, managed by Francesco Pereira, hopes to build momentum after a rocky start to the campaign, highlighted by their recent form in pre-season.

In terms of team news, Konyaspor is without midfielder Abdulkadir Parmak due to a calf injury. Despite this setback, they have demonstrated depth with multiple players contributing to their scoring tally. Striker Serdar Gürler has stood out, netting twice so far.

For Alanyaspor, they will be missing key player Buluthan Bulut, sidelined until winter with a knee injury. Uchenna Ogundu is expected to lead Alanyaspor’s attack once again, aiming to convert their chances into goals against a robust Konyaspor defense.

As both teams clash this weekend, Konyaspor’s attacking prowess will be a focal point, while Alanyaspor seeks to establish consistency and capitalize on their scoring opportunities.