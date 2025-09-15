Korea Open Kicks Off WTA’s Asian Swing with Exciting Matchups

SEOUL, South Korea — The WTA Tour is shifting to Asia, beginning with the Korea Open in Seoul. Action kicks off on Monday as doubles star Katerina Siniakova competes in the main draw, alongside Roland Garros sensation Lois Boisson. American Ashlyn Krueger, known for her success in this region, faces Eva Lys in the opening round.

This tournament marks Sohyun Park’s sixth appearance in Seoul. The 23-year-old has yet to make a significant impact and is seeking her first big win here. After a series of clay matches, Park might not have the advantage over Siniakova, who has already played two matches this week. Experts predict Siniakova will win in two sets.

Ashlyn Krueger has found success in this part of the season, having claimed her only WTA Tour title in Osaka two years ago. The faster conditions are favorable to her power-oriented game. Despite not yet reaching her peak performance level, Krueger remains on the verge of a major breakthrough. After finishing the US Open fit, her recent form makes her a favorite against Eva Lys, with a prediction of a three-set match.

Lois Boisson’s potential on the main tour is still uncertain. The French player, who won a title in Hamburg before her North American stint, recently hired Carlos Martinez as her coach. Although it might take time to implement new strategies, Boisson has drawn Yeonwoo Ku, who is making her main draw debut in Seoul. Many believe Boisson will win in two sets.

The Korea Open represents a fresh opportunity for players to reset after the summer hard court circuit. This season, established players are looking to finish strong, while younger talents aim to prove themselves. Initial matches reveal enticing matchups, showcasing experienced players against emerging talents.

In a notable first-round match, Maya Joint hopes to regain form after a tough run on hard courts, where she previously lifted the title in Eastbourne. Linda Fruhvirtova, coming off a successful qualifying match, is set for their first meeting. If Fruhvirtova carries her sharpness into this encounter, she holds an edge.

Jessika Ponchet, primarily competing at the ITF level, faces Ella Seidel, who is still establishing herself on the tour. With both players coming through qualifying, this match illustrates the clash between experience and fresh momentum. Early form may give Seidel the slight advantage.

In another matchup, Sofia Kenin competes against Laura Siegemund. Kenin, with a 3-0 record against Siegemund, looks to end a four-match losing streak. Given the surface, Kenin’s aggressive baseline game is expected to prevail, especially if she finds her rhythm, with predictions favoring Kenin in two sets.