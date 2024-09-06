Entertainment
Korede Bello Critiques Quality of Music Among Young Nigerian Artistes
Nigerian singer Korede Bello has expressed concerns regarding the declining quality of music produced by young artistes in the country. During a recent episode of Hip TV‘s programme Trending, hosted by reality star KimOprah, he articulated his views on the subject.
Bello, who is 28 years old, noted that many emerging artists often lack the necessary life experience to create impactful music. He argued that as younger artistes gain fame, the overall quality of their musical outputs tends to diminish.
He stated, ‘When you start to have young artists blowing up, the quality of the music starts to reduce because they don’t have quality experiences. They don’t know how to live yet.’ He emphasized that youthful artists generally focus on living extravagantly, which reflects in the themes of their songs.
Bello further highlighted that veteran artists such as African China, Timaya, and Fela Kuti possess valuable life experiences that allow them to create music that resonates with reality. Their songs serve as deep expressions of their experiences and societal truths.
In his closing remarks, he indicated that the younger generation should not be blamed for the quality of their music, stating, ‘You can only give what you have.’ This underscores his belief that artistry is deeply connected to personal experience.
