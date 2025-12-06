Sports
Korpatsch and Friedsam to Face Off in Angers Semifinal Today
ANGERS, France — Tamara Korpatsch and Anna-Lena Friedsam, both from Germany, will meet today in the semifinals of the Open Angers Loire Trélazé 2025 at Arena Loire Trélazé. This highly anticipated matchup is set to begin on December 6, 2025, as both players aim for a spot in the finals.
Korpatsch, currently ranked World No. 138, reached the semifinals after defeating defending champion Alycia Parks. Korpatsch, who entered the match as an underdog, won 6-3, 6-3, showcasing her strong form with 63% of first serves in play and winning 69% of first serve points. She has yet to lose a set in this tournament.
In the other semifinal, World No. 193 Anna-Lena Friedsam has also made headlines with her strong performance. After a three-set victory over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez, Friedsam advanced to the semifinals. Despite dropping the first set 5-7, she rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-4. Her serving game has been exceptional, highlighted by 8 aces in her latest match.
The two players have faced each other once before, with Korpatsch winning that previous encounter in straight sets at last year’s tournament in Angers. Korpatsch leads their head-to-head rivalry 1-0, and expectations are high for another closely contested match.
Betting odds favor Korpatsch slightly, with a moneyline of -140 compared to Friedsam’s +110. Fans are eager to see if Korpatsch can continue her winning streak, or if Friedsam can turn the tables after her impressive journey through the tournament.
As they prepare to compete, both players are focused and ready, promising an exciting match for tennis fans around the world.
