Kosovo President Visits Waterbury, Thanks Albanian Community

Waterbury, Connecticut — The President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, visited Waterbury on Saturday evening to meet and thank the local Albanian community for their support. Children dressed in traditional clothing welcomed her with roses at the Albanian American Cultural Center.

In her remarks, Osmani-Sadriu expressed gratitude for the backing Kosovo received from its diaspora. “With your help, Kosovo found its voice in the world and the dream of freedom and independence became a reality,” she told the crowd.

The President emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties between Kosovo and the United States. “Let us ensure that the friendship between Kosovo in the United States grows even stronger, so that our children and our grandchildren in the future, will inherit a bond that is unbreakable, a partnership that endures and a future built on freedom and dignity,” she added.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, is home to around one million people, mostly of Albanian descent. Since then, Kosovo and the United States have developed a strong alliance.

Senator Richard Blumenthal voiced his support for Kosovo’s struggle. “The freedom fighters of Kosovo deserve our wholehearted support, and I will continue to be there in your corner,” he said.

Many attendees traveled from outside Connecticut to see the President. Mugni Zhaku, from Franklin, New Jersey, remarked, “We feel like one still. We are here but our hearts are there.”

Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski Jr. also presented Osmani-Sadriu with a key to the city, symbolizing the welcoming spirit of the local community. “Their contribution to our city’s culture, our economy and our civic life have enriched Waterbury for generations,” he stated. “Our communities are tied together by shared values of faith, family, hard work.”