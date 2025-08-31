Kostas Tsimikas Heads to Roma on Loan from Liverpool

ROME, Italy — Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has traveled to Italy today to finalize his loan move from Liverpool to AS Roma. The 29-year-old player is expected to undergo medical tests before formally joining the Serie A club, where he will strengthen the left flank under head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared a photo on social media of Tsimikas and his agent Paschalis Tountouris on a private plane heading to Italy. After his medical tests, Tsimikas will join the rest of the Roma squad in the Italian capital.

Tsimikas signed with Liverpool in 2020 and has made 115 appearances for the club. His move to Roma comes after the Reds secured Hungarian player Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, indicating a shift in Tsimikas’ role at Anfield.

Initially, Liverpool was hesitant to accept a loan deal for the Greek international. However, as discussions progressed over the past week, the club agreed to a temporary transfer, potentially with a buy option. Reports indicate Roma may include an option to buy in the deal.

Despite receiving several offers towards the end of the transfer window, Tsimikas has chosen to move to Roma. The Giallorossi need a reliable left-back after Anass Salah-Eddine’s expected departure to Torino.

This loan deal represents an opportunity for Tsimikas to regain regular playing time, having served mainly as a backup for Andy Robertson at Liverpool. His skills in defense and attack are seen as a perfect fit for Roma’s system. Tsimikas’ experience in European competitions will add value to the team’s ambitions.

Fans at Roma are excited about Tsimikas’ signing. Posts on social media welcomed him to the club, highlighting his energy and professionalism as key attributes.

With the deadline for transfers fast approaching, an official announcement on Tsimikas’ move is expected in the next 48 hours.