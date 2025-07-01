Kostyuk Favored in Wimbledon Match Against Erjavec

London, England – On Tuesday, Marta Kostyuk will face Veronika Erjavec in the first round of the Wimbledon Women’s Singles 2025. The match is set to begin at 6:00 AM ET.

Dimers, a sports analytics company, forecasts a strong likelihood of Kostyuk winning. Their advanced model predicts an 86% chance of Kostyuk defeating Erjavec, who is ranked No. 171 in the world, versus a 14% probability for Erjavec.

Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers, reported, “We conducted 10,000 simulations for the Erjavec-Kostyuk match. The data supports Kostyuk’s position as the clear favorite.” In addition, the model shows Kostyuk with a 79% chance of winning the first set.

The odds reflect this prediction as well. In the betting markets, Kostyuk is favored at -1000 on the moneyline, while Erjavec sits at +600. The first set odds are similarly leaning towards Kostyuk at -500, compared to Erjavec at +350.

With the growing popularity of betting on tennis, experts advise following reliable statistics and trends for more informed betting decisions. Kostyuk’s strong performance data suggests she may be poised for success.

As the match approaches, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if Kostyuk can uphold her predicted dominance on the court. Bettors should always gamble responsibly and manage their risks appropriately.