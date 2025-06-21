2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to Kick Off in Texas

FRISCO, Texas – The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to begin this week, running from June 19 to June 22 at the Fields Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas. This championship is the third major of the LPGA season, attracting top golfers from around the globe.

This year’s tournament will feature 156 players, including 12 past champions and winners of the first two majors of the year, Mao Saigo and Maja Stark. For the championship, the purse is a record $12 million, matching the largest amount set earlier in the U.S. Women’s Open, with the champion taking home $1.8 million.

Defending champion Amy Yang will be vying for her title after a victory last year at Sahalee Country Club. Yang finished the previous tournament at seven under par, demonstrating her strong performance and experience in major championships.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will take place at the new PGA headquarters. The state-of-the-art Fields Ranch East Course, designed by Gil Hanse, is expected to host many more major events in the future.

Golf enthusiasts can catch live coverage on Golf Channel and NBC, with featured groups available for streaming throughout the tournament. The TV schedule is as follows: Thursday and Friday will feature Golf Channel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. NBC will cover the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

For fans eager to follow the action, streaming will also be available via Peacock, offering exclusive coverage including featured groups from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

With a star-studded field and a significant prize, this week promises to be exciting for golf fans as the world’s best compete for a major title.