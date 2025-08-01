KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records, Plans Franchise Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA — Earlier this week, Sony Pictures Animation made history with its film “KPop Demon Hunters.” The movie became the first original Netflix film to reach a viewing peak of 26.3 million views in its sixth week, surpassing previous weeks of 25.8 million and 24.2 million views. According to Netflix, it is now the most popular animated film on the platform.

The film has ranked in the top 10 in every country that Netflix tracks and is expected to enter the all-time top 10 for the service soon. Its soundtrack, featuring the hit song “Golden,” also returned to the number one spot on the Billboard Global 200.

This success cemented “KPop Demon Hunters” as a global phenomenon, with plans for several related projects, including sequels and a potential live-action version. TheWrap reported this week that expansion efforts are underway for the film.

The animated feature is set in Seoul and follows a trio of K-pop singers who use their infectious music to defeat hordes of demons. It has attracted millions of viewers and streams, tapping into the growing global interest in Korean culture, making it appealing to both adults and children.

During a recent earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised the film as a “phenomenal success,” stating that the love for both the movie and its music would help it maintain momentum. Plans are in motion for a full KPop Demon Hunters film trilogy, among other projects.

Netflix aims to cultivate this franchise in a manner reminiscent of Disney’s Frozen series, exploring avenues such as a stage musical, a live-action adaptation, and other merchandise opportunities. The success of the film, which benefits from an active fanbase, underscores the project’s uniqueness.

Among its many accomplishments, the merchandise tied to the movie has been popular, with items including plush toys quickly selling out. In partnership with brands like Samsung, Netflix plans to expand the product offerings available to fans.

Despite the film’s initial low profile and modest first-week numbers, which stood at 9.2 million views, “KPop Demon Hunters” rapidly gained traction, demonstrating its potential for repeat viewership.

The creators, including directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, are recognized for bringing a distinctive blend of Korean culture and animation to the global audience. The movie opens up discussions around representation and features strong female characters.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed the directors’ participation in future projects, the company retains all rights to the film’s intellectual property. As plans for sequels and expanded content take shape, interest remains high among fans eager to see how this captivating story will unfold.