KPop Demon Hunters Hits Theaters for Special Sing-Along Screenings

NEW YORK, NY — Fans of the animated film KPop Demon Hunters gathered in New York City this weekend for special sing-along screenings of the popular Netflix movie. The event featured surprise performances from cast members, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the film.

Since its debut in June, KPop Demon Hunters has become a massive hit on Netflix, reportedly ranking as the most-watched animated movie on the platform. The film follows the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X as they navigate the dual challenges of fame and battling supernatural threats. The movie’s dynamic soundtrack, particularly the track ‘Golden’, has resonated with audiences, recently achieving high positions on Billboard charts.

During the screenings, audience members were encouraged to engage with the film by singing along to their favorite songs. Many enthusiasts brought their phones to film the experience, capturing moments of joy as fellow fans danced and sang together. ‘It’s a joy to see everyone so excited and singing along,’ said Arden Cho, who voices one of the main characters, Rumi.

Before the movie began, the theater played tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, setting an upbeat atmosphere. Fans eagerly sang along, showing their deep knowledge of the songs. ‘They were ready, knowing the words by heart,’ said one attendee, reflecting on the palpable excitement in the room.

In addition to the movie screenings, a special sunrise lighting ceremony took place at the Empire State Building, where cast members celebrated the film’s success. Co-writer Chris Appelhans noted the collaborative nature of the project. ‘Animation is a truly collaborative medium, and it’s their voices that have brought these characters to life,’ he said.

KPop Demon Hunters sing-along screenings took place for a limited time on August 23 and 24 across various locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for additional events and screenings in the future.