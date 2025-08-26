Entertainment
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Makes Billboard History With Four Top 10 Hits
NEW YORK, NY – HUNTR/X’s single “Golden” has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking a significant milestone for the animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.
The soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters has made history by becoming the first soundtrack ever to feature four songs appearing simultaneously in the Hot 100 Top 10. Alongside “Golden,” Saja Boys’ track “Your Idol” remains steady at No. 4, while their hit “Soda Pop” has surged to No. 5. HUNTR/X also celebrates another achievement, as “How It’s Done” climbs from No. 14 to No. 10.
This notable accomplishment places KPop Demon Hunters among only five soundtracks, including Waiting to Exhale, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Purple Rain, to have four or more songs in the Hot 100 Top 10.
The current Hot 100 chart reflects extensive U.S. streaming, radio airplay, and sales data. The charting strength of KPop Demon Hunters comes nearly three decades after Waiting to Exhale achieved five top 10 hits from 1995 to 1996.
The lead single “Golden” first topped the chart on August 11. After a brief slip last week to second place behind Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” it is projected to regain the number one position as of the August 30 chart update.
In a notable cultural crossover, KPop Demon Hunters further positions itself in history. It is the first soundtrack since the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever in 1978 to place three songs in the Hot 100’s top five at the same time.
The songs from the soundtrack reflect the animated film’s storyline, where girl group HUNTR/X and boy group Saja Boys engage in a musical rivalry while battling demonic forces. HUNTR/X features EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, who portray characters in the film alongside the boy group’s lineup, including Andrew Choi and Kevin Woo.
Additionally, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s highest-grossing animated feature, garnering over 210.5 million views since its release on June 20, only trailing behind the platform’s leading title, Red Notice.
