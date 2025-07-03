Kraft Heinz Recalls 367,000 Pounds of Turkey Bacon Due to Listeria Risk

Chicago, IL — Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a nationwide recall of more than 367,000 pounds of fully cooked Oscar Mayer turkey bacon. The recall was prompted by concerns of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can lead to serious infections.

The affected turkey bacon products were manufactured between April 24 and June 11, 2025. The recall includes several package sizes of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL,” with specific distribution across the United States and to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Details released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) suggest the recalled items might carry the following “use by” dates: July 18 to September 4, 2025, along with various lot codes. These products must not be consumed and should be thrown away or returned to the retailer.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall. A Kraft Heinz spokesperson expressed the company’s commitment to product safety, stating, “At Kraft Heinz, nothing matters more to us than the safety of our products and the well-being of the families who trust them.” The spokesperson added that they are working closely with retail partners to remove the affected products.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine product testing at Kraft Heinz’s facility. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause listeriosis, which primarily affects vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, as well as pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers, and if they have purchased any of the recalled products, they should consult the USDA website for further information, including disposal instructions and pictures of the labels.