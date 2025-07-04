Kraft Heinz Recalls Turkey Bacon Over Listeria Contamination Risk

CHICAGO, IL — Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling over 367,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey bacon due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 3, 2025.

The affected products, primarily sold under the Oscar Mayer brand, were distributed widely across the U.S. and in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong. The recall follows laboratory tests indicating potential contamination risks. As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the affected products.

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz stated, “In line with our safety protocols, we are actively working with all retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted product from circulation.”

The recalled turkey bacon was produced between April 24, 2025, and June 11, 2025, and bears the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. The FSIS cautions consumers that the affected products may still be in their refrigerators or freezers.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the agency advised. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Those seeking more information on the recall can contact Kraft Heinz’s consumer hotline at (800) 280-7185 or via email at [email protected].

According to the CDC, Listeria can cause listeriosis, posing serious risks especially to pregnant individuals, infants, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and more severe complications like septicemia in high-risk individuals.

The CDC estimates that listeriosis affects about 1,600 people annually in the U.S., leading to approximately 260 deaths.