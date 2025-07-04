Kraft Heinz Recalls Turkey Bacon Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Springfield, IL — Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced on July 3, 2025, a recall of over 367,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects several varieties of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon distributed across the United States and exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the possible contamination during laboratory testing. Though no illnesses have been reported, the agency urges consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected products.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the FSIS stated. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recalled products, produced between April 24, 2025, and June 11, 2025, bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. Kraft Heinz is actively working with retail partners to remove the impacted products from shelves. A spokesperson for the company stated, “As of July 3, 2025, we have received no consumer reports of illness.”

Kraft Heinz emphasized that the potential exposure was limited to select Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon products. “Nothing matters more to us than the safety of our products and the well-being of the families who trust them,” the statement read.

Symptoms of listeriosis may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The condition can be particularly dangerous for pregnant people, newborns, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. The CDC estimates that approximately 1,600 people contract listeriosis annually in the U.S., with about 260 fatalities.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kraft Heinz at (800) 280-7185 or via email at [email protected].