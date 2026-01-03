Kraken and Canucks Clash in Pacific Northwest Rivalry

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Kraken prepare to host the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Climate Pledge Arena, continuing their Pacific Northwest rivalry. This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Kraken enter this game on a positive note, boasting a 7-1-2 record against the Canucks dating back to the beginning of their playoff run three years ago. The Canucks have struggled, currently holding the worst record in the NHL after recently trading away their captain and top defenseman, Quinn Hughes.

Despite their woes, the Canucks achieved a rare four-game win streak after the trade, though they have since lost two consecutive games. One of the young talents they received from the Minnesota Wild is 20-year-old defenseman Zeev Buium, who made an instant impact by scoring a goal in his Vancouver debut.

For the Kraken, maintaining their aggressive forecheck will be crucial. Eeli Tolvanen, who recently scored two goals and had an assist against Philadelphia, highlighted the importance of swift ice coverage. Head coach Lane Lambert emphasized the need for the team to continue their strong forechecking efforts, especially on the second half of back-to-back games.

The Kraken recently snapped a 17-game losing streak in back-to-back contests, and they hope to leverage their recent win streak as they seek home-ice advantage heading into the new year. Lambert noted, “We’ll prepare for Vancouver here. They’re sitting here waiting for us, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

In terms of lineup changes, it’s anticipated that Joey Daccord will take over goaltending duties from Philipp Grubauer, while there may be adjustments on the forward lines.

The Canucks, with a notably weak defensive record, allowing 3.46 goals per game, and a penalty kill percentage of 74.6%, remain vulnerable as they face a Kraken squad looking to capitalize on their struggles.

As the puck drops at 7 PM, fans are eager to see if the Kraken can extend their momentum against their rivals. Broadcast coverage of the game will be available on KING and KONG.