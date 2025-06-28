Kraken Launches Peer-to-Peer Payments App Krak

San Francisco, CA – Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi announced the launch of a new peer-to-peer payments application called Krak, aiming to revolutionize how money is exchanged globally. In a blog post, Sethi described Krak as an all-in-one global money app that integrates traditional finance features with the efficiency and flexibility of blockchain technology.

“Krak is not just another wallet or payments tool. It’s a full-stack rethink of how money should work,” Sethi stated. The app is designed to meet the needs of users who seek a user-friendly platform for financial transactions.

On Thursday morning, the financial markets reacted mildly, with PayPal and Block shares each falling about 1%, while both Visa and MasterCard dipped slightly as well.

The launch comes at a time when digital payment solutions are becoming increasingly popular. Krak intends to offer a seamless experience for users, combining the familiarity of traditional banking with cutting-edge technology.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Krak aims to position itself as a key player in the digital payments sector. The app’s infrastructure is built to support swift transactions, promising to enhance user experience and efficiency.