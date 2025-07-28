Business
Kraken Partners with HJT Crypto to Launch One-Click Mining Service
London, UK – On July 28, 2025, Kraken and HJT Crypto announced a partnership to launch a new “one-click mining” service, greatly simplifying cryptocurrency investments for global users. This collaboration comes amid a booming market, with Bitcoin breaking the $118,000 mark and Ripple surging 26% to $3.24.
The new service aims to introduce a “zero-cost” cloud mining era, allowing users to earn passive income without the need to purchase expensive mining equipment or cover electricity expenses. HJT Crypto, established in 2020, utilizes artificial intelligence and renewable energy for a green and transparent mining platform.
Operating in over 190 countries, HJT Crypto supports mining of various leading cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE. The platform’s investment model utilizes renewable energy sources, such as hydropower and solar power, catering to global carbon neutrality goals.
A spokesperson for HJT Crypto stated, “Our mission is to democratize access to the cryptocurrency economy and share wealth opportunities with everyone.” They highlighted that new users can start with a $12 trial plan and enjoy daily income once they activate their chosen computing power contract.
Through this strategic partnership with Kraken, HJT Crypto users will benefit from enhanced security and liquidity, promoting trust in the mining service. HJT Crypto seeks to provide secure, high-return, and user-friendly solutions for both novice and experienced investors alike.
The platform ensures transparency with blockchain smart contracts, and users can monitor their earnings in real-time, minimizing speculative risks associated with cryptocurrency trading.
As cryptocurrencies like XRP and Ethereum continue to rise, HJT Crypto’s service offers an appealing alternative for investors looking to harness the potential of the crypto market.
