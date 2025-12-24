Kraken Seek Third Straight Win Against Kings After Recent Success

LOS ANGELES – The Seattle Kraken will face the Los Angeles Kings tonight after securing their second straight road win. The matchup, set for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, comes after the Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1.

Key players for the Kraken, such as Jordan Eberle and Shane Wright, have emphasized the significance of small details and a bit of puck luck in their recent victories. Eberle pointed out a crucial puck battle won by linemate Kaapo Kakko that led to a game-winning goal by Matty Beniers. Wright described the Kraken’s opening goal as fortunate, stemming from a power play that capitalized on a rebounded shot.

Head coach Lane Lambert praised his team’s handling of adversity, particularly in the second period against the Ducks, despite facing six high-danger shots. “Our guys battled,” Lambert said. “There was again a lot of commitment,” he added, though noting the team needs to improve on spending less time in their zone.

Tonight’s game presents a challenge for both teams. The Kings are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Having struggled in recent games, they will aim to turn their performance around on home ice.

As for the Kings, players like Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala will be vital, especially considering their struggle on the power play. The Kings hold a 3-5-2 record in their last ten games and will need a strong showing against a Kraken team that recently broke a losing streak.

Jim Hiller, coach of the Kings, noted the necessity for improved results on special teams. “We don’t know yet who will start for us in net tonight,” Hiller mentioned, hinting at changes that may be made due to the team’s back-to-back schedule.

The Kraken aim to continue their winning streak while the Kings strive to end their slump. With both teams battling for better positioning in the Pacific Division, tonight’s game promises to be pivotal.