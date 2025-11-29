Kraken Seek Victory Against Struggling Oilers at Home

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Climate Pledge Arena, hoping to capitalize on their opponent’s recent struggles. The Oilers, currently with a record of 10-10-5, have lost four out of their last five games and are looking to regain their footing in the standings.

Seattle, with a slightly better record of 11-6-6, is keen to gain more points in the Pacific Division. The Kraken have already secured victories against the Oilers in their last two encounters, including a match just five weeks ago.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the Oilers’ current challenges. ‘This home-and-away series is crucial for us to create some distance in the standings,’ Lambert said. ‘We need to secure at least three out of four points.’ The Kraken are currently three points ahead of the Oilers.

Despite the optimism, Seattle will be without forward Jaden Schwartz, who is out for an estimated six weeks due to a lower-body injury. Schwartz is tied for the team lead in goals, making his absence significant. However, Lambert noted that winger Kaapo Kakko has been practicing without a no-contact jersey and may return for the game.

The Kraken’s offense has struggled, averaging only two goals per game over their recent road trip. ‘We have to have other guys step up,’ Lambert mentioned, highlighting the need for players like Jared McCann to contribute more offensively.

Defensively, the Oilers have been weak, conceding 25 goals across their last five games. They currently hold the second-worst record in goals allowed per game, with 3.72. The Kraken will aim to exploit this vulnerability, especially considering that teams have routinely managed to score against Edmonton’s goaltending.

With the game set to start at 4 p.m. ET, both teams are eager to put past losses behind them and secure a vital win. The Kraken believe that they can take advantage of the Oilers’ current misfortunes to extend their own playoff prospects.