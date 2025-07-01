Kraken Sign Two-Time Cup Champion Matt Murray

SEATTLE (July 1, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract worth $1 million, General Manager Jason Botterill announced today. Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, brings experience and depth to the Kraken’s goaltending lineup for the 2025-26 season.

“Matt’s a veteran goalie with a proven track record of winning,” Botterill said. “He gives us depth in goal, and we’re excited to have him join our team.”

Murray, 31, spent last season primarily with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he posted a record of 10 wins, 5 losses, and 4 overtime losses, along with a 1.72 goals-against average (GAA) and a .934 save percentage in 21 games. He had notable performances, including two consecutive shutouts against the Manitoba Moose.

In addition to his AHL tenure, Murray also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, earning a 1-1 record with a 3.54 GAA and .879 save percentage in two games. Over his nine-year NHL career, he has a record of 147 wins, 87 losses, and 24 overtime losses in 274 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Maple Leafs.

Murray first gained national attention when he took over as the starting goaltender for Pittsburgh during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading the team to victory. He won the championship again in 2017, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win back-to-back Cups in his first two seasons.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Murray has also had success in the AHL with a 57-28-8 record, a 1.88 GAA, and 19 shutouts in 98 games. He was recognized for his excellence in the AHL, winning the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Trophy in 2015 as the rookie of the year.

The addition of Murray adds to the Kraken’s goaltending depth, which currently includes Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer for the upcoming season. The team is looking to build on past successes to improve after a few challenging seasons.