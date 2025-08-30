Kravitz Throws Shade at Butler’s Past Role During Lie Detector Test

NEW YORK, NY — Zoë Kravitz made headlines recently after a humorous moment during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair alongside her co-star Austin Butler.

The video, released on August 28, features Butler quizzing Kravitz about her opinions on popular TV shows. When asked to compare the merits of ‘And Just Like That…’ and ‘The Carrie Diaries,’ Kravitz surprised many by dismissing both series.

“Neither. Leave that show alone. Everybody, just stop,” Kravitz replied, prompting laughter. Butler, who starred as Sebastian Kydd on ‘The Carrie Diaries,’ playfully disposed of two papers he described as photos of himself from the show.

Realizing she had inadvertently insulted Butler’s project, Kravitz asked, “Oh no. Are you on that show?” When Butler confirmed his role, she apologized, saying, “Okay, sorry. Didn’t know that.” This moment was met with light-hearted acknowledgment from the lie detector administrator, who confirmed Kravitz was truthful in her response.

‘The Carrie Diaries’ aired for two seasons from 2013 to 2014 and focused on a young Carrie Bradshaw navigating life and love in the 1980s, played by AnnaSophia Robb. Kravitz’s openness about her mixed feelings regarding the conclusion of ‘And Just Like That…’ allowed her to delve deeper into her feelings about the spin-offs.

Butler continued the conversation by checking if she was relieved that the show was concluding. Kravitz admitted she held “mixed feelings” about the revival of the ‘Sex and the City‘ series, reflecting on its plotlines.

Throughout the video, the chemistry between the two actors was evident, adding to the buzz surrounding their new film, ‘Caught Stealing,’ which is now in theaters. The film showcases Kravitz and Butler as romantic leads entangled in a dangerous world.