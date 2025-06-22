Sports
Krawietz and Pütz Win Title at Halle ATP Tournament
Halle, Germany – Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz triumphed at the ATP tournament in Halle, defeating the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). The match took place on June 22, 2025, marking a significant revenge for Krawietz and Pütz, who lost to the same team in last year’s final.
This victory is the first title for Krawietz and Pütz this season, following their win at the ATP Finals in Turin last year. The win also boosts their confidence as they prepare for Wimbledon, starting on June 30, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals the previous year.
Krawietz and Pütz showcased a focused performance in what was their third final of the year. Earlier this season, they had fallen short in titles in both Munich and Adelaide, facing Bolelli and Vavassori again in Australia, where they overcame four match points but ultimately lost.
This time, Krawietz and Pütz celebrated as champions, providing them with valuable momentum heading into the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.
