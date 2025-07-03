Krejcikova Battles Dolehide in Wimbledon Second Round Matchup

LONDON, United Kingdom — Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova aims to add another title to her collection as she faces Caroline Dolehide in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday. Krejcikova, seeded 17th, secured her spot after defeating Filipino player Alexandra Eala on Day 2, while Dolehide comes off a victory against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

This marks the second meeting between Krejcikova and Dolehide, with Krejcikova holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage, having previously defeated Dolehide in the 2019 final of Pelham. The match is crucial as the winner will proceed to face either Emma Navarro or Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32.

Krejcikova, currently ranked 16th in the world, showed resilience by bouncing back after losing the first set against Eala to claim victory. With a strong performance on grass, Krejcikova boasts a 9-2 record on the surface over the past year. She had previously reached the quarterfinals at Eastbourne but withdrew due to injury.

Dolehide, ranked 67th, is pursuing her first singles trophy on the professional tour. She enters this match with a 15-14 record and will need to improve her 19.4% break point conversion rate to compete effectively against Krejcikova.

Despite Dolehide’s strong showing in her first-round match, experts predict Krejcikova will emerge victorious in straight sets, given her experience and all-around game. Krejcikova has an approximate 74% chance of winning according to betting odds, positioning her as the clear favorite going into this match.