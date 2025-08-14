Sports
Krejcikova, Gauff Advance in Cincinnati Open Despite Challenges
Cincinnati, Ohio – Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the third round of the Cincinnati Open, defeating 17-year-old Iva Jovic in a tight match that ended with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The match lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes and showcased Krejcikova’s resilience as she faced seven match points before sealing her victory.
Krejcikova’s strong serving helped her take the first set against Jovic, but the young player responded in the second set, finding her rhythm and leveling the match. Krejcikova, a two-time major champion, raised her game in the final set, quickly gaining a 3-0 lead. Despite Jovic’s efforts to stay in the match, she ultimately succumbed on the seventh match point, double-faulting to end the contest.
“I wish I played like her when I was 17!” Krejcikova remarked after the match. “I definitely wasn’t that far, and I feel she’s having a great, great future ahead of her.” Krejcikova missed the first half of the season due to injury and is now focused on finding her form.
Meanwhile, fellow American Coco Gauff advanced without playing, as Dayana Yastremska withdrew from their match due to illness. Gauff, the second seed, will now look to capitalize on her unexpected advancement to the last 16.
Krejcikova’s next opponent will be either No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 26 seed Ashlyn Krueger. Paolini recently overcame Maria Sakkari in a fiercely contested match, ending with scores of 7-6(2), 7-6(5). The battle featured multiple momentum shifts, with Paolini ultimately prevailing.
Advancing players also included Veronika Kudermetova who upset Belinda Bencic with a straight-set victory of 6-4, 7-6(0). Kudermetova will face Clara Tauson in the next round. Additionally, Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko both moved on via walkovers, as their opponents withdrew due to injury.
