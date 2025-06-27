Krejcikova Withdraws from Eastbourne Open with Injury Ahead of Wimbledon

SINGAPORE — Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne Open due to a thigh injury that surfaced last week. The 29-year-old Czech player announced her decision just four days before she is set to defend her title at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne tournament after battling through two previous matches against British players Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, both of which she won in three sets. She was scheduled to play France’s Varvara Gracheva in the quarter-finals but pulled out before the match.

“I’m very sorry to have to withdraw as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh,” Krejcikova said. “I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that.”

The world number 17 has had a challenging season, playing just six matches this year, following a lengthy recovery from a back injury. She lost her first match at Queen’s last week before overcoming Dart and Burrage at Eastbourne.

Gracheva, now in the semi-finals, will face Alexandra Eala, who secured her spot by defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-2. This marks a significant achievement for Eala, making her the first Filipino athlete to reach a Tour-level semifinal on grass courts.

Concern over Krejcikova’s readiness for Wimbledon has been voiced by fans and analysts alike. Many are hoping she can recover in time for her opening match on Tuesday. One netizen commented on social media, expressing hope for her recovery: “Get well soon, looking forward to seeing you at Wimbledon again — you are a class act.”

During her match against Burrage, there was an unusual incident where the ball passed through a small gap in the net, awarding a point to Krejcikova. Despite the strange occurrence, Krejcikova displayed good sportsmanship and returned the point to Burrage, which the umpire accepted.

As the injury situation continues to unfold, Krejcikova’s ability to defend her Wimbledon title remains a significant point of discussion among tennis fans and pundits.