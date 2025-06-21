Kris Jenner Discusses Facelift Speculation Amid Youthful Appearance

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kris Jenner, the renowned reality TV star and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, opened up about her recent appearance and the speculation surrounding her youthful look. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Jenner expressed her personal feelings about cosmetic procedures, stating that while she desires to look good, she is not driven by an obsession with youth.

Her remarks come amid rumors of a possible deep plane facelift, following an apparent transformation that has drawn public attention. A representative for Jenner confirmed that Dr. Steven Levine, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, performed recent work on her, but did not disclose the specific procedure details.

Dr. Patrick Davis, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, commented on Jenner’s appearance, noting that she looks “youthful and natural.” He speculated that her new look may be the result of lifting the structural elements of her face and possibly incorporating fat transfer techniques. “She has a healthy-looking distribution of fat contributing to this new look,” Davis said in an interview.

Support for the deep plane facelift theory comes from Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a San Francisco-based plastic surgeon. He praised Jenner’s results, suggesting that her transformation aligns with what is often achieved through this specialized surgery. The deep plane facelift allows for deeper lifting of the face and neck areas while minimizing excess skin.

Kaplan described the deep plane facelift process, noting it requires incisions behind the hairline and around the ears, offering significant results against sagging skin and wrinkles. He emphasized that selecting the appropriate facelift technique is crucial, particularly for patients with prior facial surgeries.

Despite the benefits, both Davis and Kaplan agreed that any surgical procedure carries risks including infection and nerve damage. Kaplan cautioned that the deep plane technique entails a deeper dissection, which could pose a risk of facial paralysis.

Patients should thoroughly discuss their medical histories and lifestyle factors with their surgeon prior to undergoing procedures. Davis recommended seeking board-certified facial plastic surgeons skilled in deep SMAS tissue facelifts, stating that a good surgeon will provide well-hidden incisions and ensure a comfortable experience for the patient.

In pursuit of the best outcomes, experts highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle during recovery. Davis mentioned that patients generally wear a head and neck compression garment for two weeks post-surgery and should carefully monitor for signs of complications.

Kris Jenner’s openness about her experiences suggests a shift in how public figures discuss cosmetic procedures, spotlighting the broader conversation on aging and beauty standards.