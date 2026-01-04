Kris Jenner Expresses Concern Over Scott Disick’s Vaping Habit

Calabasas, California — In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner expressed her worries about Scott Disick‘s vaping habit. Despite their complicated history, Jenner remains concerned for Disick’s well-being, particularly regarding his alleged addiction to vaping.

During the episode, Kris confronted Scott about his frequent usage of vapes. She stated, “I just think you really have to address why you’re so addicted to it.” Disick responded that the convenience and flavors of vaping make it hard to resist. “Well, I think it’s because there’s nicotine and they’re just like so easy to use. You don’t have to light anything, you don’t have to just — hit it,” he described, downplaying the seriousness of the issue.

Kris’s concern was palpable as she mentioned, “Nobody wants to smell like a banana,” referring to the fruity flavors of the vapes, contrasting her serious tone with Scott’s more light-hearted approach. “Scott is always joking about everything. I love him so much, but I’m trying to be serious,” she added in a confessional.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their own concerns, commenting on Scott’s appearance and health. Many pointed out noticeable changes since he first appeared on the series. One fan asked, “What happened to him?” while another remarked that he looks “pale” and “tired.” This has led to a larger conversation about the impact of vaping and its perceived effects on health.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Disick will heed Jenner’s advice about addressing his vaping habits. Jenner’s maternal instincts seem to surface deliberately, showcasing the nurturing relationship they share, despite their past. “Hopefully, everything is okay with Scott,” a fan expressed hope regarding his situation.