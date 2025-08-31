Kris Jenner Talks Age and Reinvention in Vogue Arabia Cover Story

LOS ANGELES, CA — Vogue Arabia has chosen Kris Jenner to grace its September cover, a decision that reflects a shift in the industry toward embracing age diversity.

At 69 years old, Jenner, who is known as reality TV’s most famous momager, exemplifies a blend of achievement and self-acceptance. Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Jenner expressed her excitement about being featured in a season often dominated by younger models.

“This magazine covers a pivotal moment in how we discuss beauty and aging in fashion,” she said. “I love the idea that we can challenge the traditional narrative that youth is the only appealing quality.”

Jenner reflected on her journey during the interview, sharing how she balances her roles as a mother, grandmother, and entrepreneur. Her family reality show, which premiered in 2007, has been running for 27 seasons, turning the Kardashian-Jenner clan into a cultural phenomenon.

“I have many sides to me. Some days I’m a mom, others I’m a manager, and sometimes I feel like a friend,” Jenner said, highlighting the warmth that resonates with fans across generations. “Our reality show has evolved alongside my kids, and we now have a new cluster of fans who grew up with them.”

The interview also touched on Jenner’s recent facelift at the age of 69, which she described as a personal choice to maintain her self-esteem. “I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Aging gracefully means doing what makes you feel good,” she stated.

“When I look in the mirror, I still see a woman full of energy and passion,” Jenner added. “There’s no time to slow down. I’m following in my mother’s footsteps, who worked until she was 82. I plan to do the same — maybe even longer!”

The September issue also highlights various creative voices from the Arab world, emphasizing the significance of family and health, themes that remain central to Jenner’s life philosophy. As Vogue Arabia aims to break conventional standards, Jenner continues to inspire others through her success and resilience.

In an era focused on fleeting trends, Jenner championed the notion that beauty and ambition have no expiration date, declaring, “If you take care of yourself and your relationships, you can thrive at any age.” The new issue hits shelves on September 9.