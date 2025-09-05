Kris Jenner Talks Cosmetic Surgery Ahead of 70th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is opening up about her recent facelift as she approaches her 70th birthday in November.

Earlier this year, Jenner surprised fans by revealing the results of the surgery, which reportedly cost over $100,000. In an interview, she shared her reasons for the procedure. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” Jenner said. “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

Jenner emphasized the importance of feeling comfortable in one’s skin. She explained, “If you want to age gracefully—meaning you don’t want to do anything—then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

The topic of aging has gained more attention lately, especially as celebrities like Pamela Anderson address the pressures of maintaining beauty standards. Jenner, however, believes in making personal choices that align with one’s comfort. “I have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy,” she added.

As she gears up for her milestone birthday, Jenner feels optimistic about the future. She stated, “I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great, and I’m happy to be there.”

Alongside her personal milestones, Jenner continues to actively manage her children’s careers, contributing to their ongoing reality show, *The Kardashians*, which has been renewed for a seventh season. As she approaches 70, Jenner shows no signs of slowing down.