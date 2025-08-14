Krispy Kreme Debuts Harry Potter Doughnut Collection Starting August 18

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is launching a new doughnut collection inspired by the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the “Harry Potter” series. The collection, named the Harry Potter Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection, will be available starting Monday, August 18, for a limited time.

This enchanting collection features four distinct doughnuts that represent the four Hogwarts houses. Among them is the Sorting Hat Doughnut, which is a filled doughnut showcasing a mystery-colored Kreme, chocolate-flavored icing, and a decorative Sorting Hat piece.

“We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

The doughnuts will be sold individually and in custom-designed dozen boxes. Customers can order them in-shop or through Krispy Kreme’s app and website for pickup or delivery, or as part of a six-pack available at select retailers.

In addition to the limited-edition collection, Krispy Kreme will host a special event on Saturday, August 23. Any fan representing their favorite Hogwarts house at participating shops will receive one free Original Glazed doughnut, with no purchase required, while supplies last.

Moreover, beginning September 1, Krispy Kreme will offer fans a chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

For more details on the collection and the giveaway, visit krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter.