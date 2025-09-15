Krispy Kreme Launches Fall Fair Collection of Doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating the arrival of fall with its new Fall Fair Collection, a limited-time lineup of doughnuts inspired by classic carnival treats. The collection launched on September 15 and includes four unique flavors: Cotton Candy, Kreme Puff, Blue Ribbon Apple Pie, and Caramel Churro.

The Cotton Candy Doughnut features Krispy Kreme’s well-known Original Glazed doughnut topped with bright blue icing and cotton candy-flavored sugar. This whimsical treat is enhanced with a strawberry icing swirl and a dollop of cotton candy buttercream.

Next is the Kreme Puff Doughnut, which takes an unglazed doughnut and adds a creamy filling, finished with a dusting of powdered sugar and a Doughnut Dot on top. It offers a smooth and silky texture to complement its sweet flavors.

Fans of apple pie will enjoy the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Doughnut, which comes filled with apple cinnamon goodness and is topped with a rich caramel icing. Cinnamon cookie crumbs and a drizzle of white icing complete this fall-inspired dessert.

Finally, the Caramel Churro Doughnut is a treat coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel icing, bringing a satisfying flavor to the classic fair favorite.

Available now at participating Krispy Kreme shops, the Fall Fair Collection is also offered for pickup and delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. This seasonal lineup will only be around for a short time, making it essential for fans to visit and enjoy.

“There are so many fun fall outdoor activities, but when it comes to fall flavors, perhaps none is tastier and more nostalgic than classic fall fair treats,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme. “These prize-worthy doughnuts transport you to the midway, no ticket required!”